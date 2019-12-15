|
Donald "Tony" Anthony Merricle, age 70 of Lima and formerly of Vaughnsville, passed Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
He was born Sept. 12, 1949 in Lima to the late Donald Arthur and Mary Louise Martin Merricle. On Dec. 6, 1989 he married Alice Mikesell Meyer, who survives in Lima.
Tony retired from Degen Excavating and was a member of the Eagles #370 of Lima and the . He loved the outdoors, camping, and being on the water. Best of all was his family and he dearly loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by four sons - Rob (Jenise) Merricle of Cridersville; Scott (Ashley) Merricle of Cridersville; Haedon (fiancee' Beth) Meyer of Columbus; Brandon Meyer of Delphos; seven grandchildren - Marissa, Shiana, Keilara, Landyn, Zachary, Evelyn, Audrey; three great-grandchildren - Kainen, Madelyn, and Evelyn; three brothers - Patrick (Aileen) Merricle of Wapakoneta; Thomas (Sue) Merricle of Sidney; Martin (Wilma) Merricle of Sidney; two sisters - Christine (Jerry, deceased) Rains of Cridersville; Norma (Jerry) Harshbarger of Waynesfield.
Services will begin 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Military rites will follow. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Food Bank. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019