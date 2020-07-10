1/1
Donald J. Doseck
1932 - 2020
Donald J. Doseck, age 88, of Botkins, passed away of natural causes Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney.
He was born May 22, 1932, in Fort Loramie, to the late Chris and Julie (Behr) Doseck. On Nov. 17, 1951, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Don married Agnes M. (Gaier) Doseck who survives.
Also surviving are six children: Roger and Susan Doseck of Botkins, Bonnie and Elmer Penny of Anna, Carl and Karla Doseck of Botkins, Larry and Katy Doseck of Botkins, Jane and Rick Maurer of Botkins and Betty and Randy Monnin of Anna; 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Sam Doseck of Fort Loramie, Dorothy and Gilberg "Butch" Braun of Sidney, Mary Cartwright of Sidney, Wilbur and Linda Doseck of Wapakoneta, Fred Doseck of Clearwater, Fla. and Mike and Karla Doseck of Botkins; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn Doseck of Wapakoneta, Janice and Elmer Larger of Fort Loramie and Linda Gaier of Fort Loramie, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Mary Doseck, Murlin Doseck, and sisters and brothers-in-law: Henrietta Doseck, Connie Doseck and Paul and Charlene Gaier.
Mr. Doseck retired in 1996 from Sidney Tool & Die and had previously worked at Wagner Ware of Sidney. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Wapak Eagles Lodge, Wapak Antique Tractor Club, the Lake Loramie Antique Tractor Club and a Lifetime member of Greenville Power of the Past. Don enjoyed camping, ballroom dancing and especially, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins with Rev. Sean Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral home, church and cemetery rites. Memorials may be made to the Botkins Fire Department, Dorothy Love Employee Christmas Fund or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
