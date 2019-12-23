|
|
Donald K. Hauenstein, 89, of St. Marys, formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Sand Creek, Mich., the son of Vernon E. and Leta L. (Daniels) Hauenstein, who preceded him in death. On April 28, 1956, he married Rose M. Marvin, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2015.
Survivors include two children, Alan (Denise) Hauenstein, Dothan, Ala., and Beth Hauenstein, Celina; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (James) Carter, Dothan, Ala.; Stephanie Hauenstein, Montgomery, Ala.; Preston Hauenstein, Dothan, Ala.; Leta (Ryan) Smith, Ft. Myers, Fla; Cody (Nikki) Vogel, New Knoxville; Macy (Damian) Holloman, Centerville; and Amber Hauenstein Law, Celina; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Janice) Hauenestein, Sand Creek, Mich.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Keith Hauenstein, and a brother, Robert V. Hauenstein.
Don worked at the A & P Food Stores in Michigan and Ohio, and retired from Pantry Pride, St. Marys, after a total of 53 years in the grocery business. He was a graduate of the Sand Creek High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army retiring in 1969 as a major after 21 years of service. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, the Kiwanis Club, and the American Legion Post #9289, both of St. Marys. Don was also a member of the Reserved Officers' Association and served as the Ohio president. He worked 25 years with the Auglaize County Council on Aging, where he delivered Meals on Wheels and was a bus driver.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Meyer Room of Otterbein St. Marys. (The family suggests using the south entrance at Otterbein.) There will be visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Eley Funeral Home, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the State of the Heart Hospice or Otterbein Benevolent Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019