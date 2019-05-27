Donald L. Cook, 82, of St. Marys, died 1:23 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 26, 1936, in New Bremen, the son of Grant and Lela (Vogel) Cook. He married Doris Krogman on June 1, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, and she survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his two sons: Brian (Marge) Cook of St. Marys; Dana (Kim) Cook of St. Marys. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Taylor Cook, Grant Cook, and Ross Cook. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Ramona Cook of St. Marys; a nephew, Steven Cook of Coldwater.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; by his step-mother, Gladys Wright Cook; by his brother, Art Cook, who died May 18, 2019.

Don was a 1954 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, and a veteran of the US Army. He was a lifelong farmer and had worked for many years at the Weston Paper Mill in St. Marys; he retired from Chrysler Manufacturing in Van Wert.

Don was a member of VFW Post 9289; the ; Farm Bureau; and Buckeye Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed going to auctions and working on his antique tractors. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys.

Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, the Reverend Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Buck Cemetery, Mercer County. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to either Zion Lutheran Church Roof Fund or Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be sent to Don's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net