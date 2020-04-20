Home

Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Donald Lynn Numbers Obituary
Donald Lynn Numbers was born on May 31, 1942 in Lima to Ernest and Vera (Watt) Numbers. In June of 1965, he married Karen Walther, who survives him. He is also survived by three brothers, Melvin (Sue) Numbers, Kenneth (Jackie) Numbers, and Ernest (Jenny) Numbers.
Don was the loving father to Sherrie (Terry) Kah, Julie (David) McGinnis, Tracy (Richard) Blake, and Kimberly (James) Swiecki. He was the beloved grandfather of Mallorie (Chris) Shank, Madelyn and Marissa Kah; Elizabeth, Abigail, and Samantha McGinnis; Mckenzie and Sarah Blake; and Donald and Jonathan Swiecki.
Don was a graduate of Cridersville High School, Adrian College, and Eastern Michigan University, where he received his Masters of Education. He spent his career in the Wapakoneta City School District, both as an educator and an administrator. Don was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where he served on church council for several years.
Don's hobbies included both watching and playing sports, especially basketball and tennis. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and his family.
A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Eley Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page and the funeral home website. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
