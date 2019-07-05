Donald T. "Windy" Rothe, 93, of St. Marys, died 4:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Grande Lake Healthcare Center, St. Marys.

He was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Salem Township, Auglaize County, the son of Herman W. and Geraldine M. "Weaver" Rothe who preceded him in death. On February 15, 1945, he married Ruth M. Moorman and she died March 14, 2006.

Survivors include: three children, Barbara (Wade) Ewing, Dale (Shirley) Rothe, both of Wapakoneta, and Christine (David) Ault of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Kill of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rothe.

Donald was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Kossuth-Zion United Methodist Church, the Auglaize County Farm Bureau, and the former Salem Grange.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Burial is to follow in the Kossuth Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, and one hour prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 6, 2019