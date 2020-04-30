Donna Jean Bowden
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Jean Bowden, 83, of Wapakoneta, died 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Martha Snyder Bowden, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include three nieces and nephews, Tracy (Leza) Spencer, Winchester, Va.; Todd Spencer; Tonya (Eric) Nagel, St. Marys; several great-nieces, nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Coolidge.
Donna was a secretary for Western & Southern Life Insurance Company, Wapakoneta and Lima. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and a 1954 graduate of Blume High School. She enjoyed making charts for charities.
Private family funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to First English Lutheran Church or State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved