Donna Jean Bowden, 83, of Wapakoneta, died 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Martha Snyder Bowden, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include three nieces and nephews, Tracy (Leza) Spencer, Winchester, Va.; Todd Spencer; Tonya (Eric) Nagel, St. Marys; several great-nieces, nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Coolidge.
Donna was a secretary for Western & Southern Life Insurance Company, Wapakoneta and Lima. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and a 1954 graduate of Blume High School. She enjoyed making charts for charities.
Private family funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to First English Lutheran Church or State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.