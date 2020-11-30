Donovan A. Winget, 87, of Wapakoneta, died 3:10 a.m., Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence, with his family at his side.
He was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Cridersville, OH, the son of Amos Alton & Kathryn (Mohler) Winget who preceded him in death. On June 7, 1952, he married Nora L. Widner, and she died Nov. 5, 2014.
Survivors include 6 children, Deb (Dan) Wilges, Wapakoneta, Lora Garrett, Wapakoneta, Kenneth (Lisa) Winget, Wapakoneta, JeanAnn (David) Mertz, Wapakoneta, Jennifer (Steven) Mefferd, Wapakoneta, Kirk A. (Karen) Winget, Imlay City, MI; 9 grandchildren Angel Stahler, Shaun Garrett, Randall Webb, Joe Mefferd, Emelia Baker, Andrew Winget, Taylor Winget, Curtis Winget, McKenzie Winget; 6 great grandchildren, Derek Stahler, Adyson Stahler, Avery Garrett, Liam Garrett, Brynn Baker, Spencer Webb; 3 siblings Larry (Alicia) Winget, Kathleen Spear, Shirley Dillon; a sister-in-law Mary Kuck.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Garrett, a sister, Jean Schroer, and 2 brothers, John & David Winget.
Don retired after 44 years of service with the CSX Railroad. He later worked 23 years at the Oaks Golf Club. Don was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. He was a 1951 graduate of Blume High School, and a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Wapakoneta. Don enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wed. Dec. 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, Pastor Brian Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews Cemetery, near Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association
. Condolences may be expressed at eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.