Doris Jean Cotterman, 91, of Wapakoneta, died 9:40 a.m., Monday, June 1 2020, at her home with her son and daughter by her side.
She was born February 8, 1929, in Gutman, the daughter of Benjamin R. and Ruth (Walti) Knoch, who preceded her in death. On April 24, 1948, she married William E. Cotterman Sr., who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two children, Carol Jean Cotterman and William E. "Bill" (Betty) Cotterman Jr., both of Wapakoneta; daughter-in-law, Kay Knoch Franz, Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren, Miles (Chelee Pischalko) Cotterman, Nichole (Brandon) Havens, Heather (Michael) McDonald, Myria (Brian) Rostorfer, Ben Knoch, Chris (Albert) Presnell, Jenny (Tim) Boroff, Terry (Ernie) Vehorn; 20 great-grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Cody, Shelby, Kayla, Katie, Maya, Kimber, Katelyn, Ky, Charlie, Allison, Amanda, Brittany, Briana, Brielle, Courtney, Joey, Samantha and Alexis; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Lewis (Sharon) Knoch and Virginia La Marr; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry McEldowney and Barbara Cotterman.
She was preceded in death by a son, John W. Knoch; a sister, Dorothy Chiles; and a brother, Max Knoch.
Doris retired in 1991 from Superior Tube, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included crafting, baking, going to garage sales, antique shopping, fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.