Dorothy J. (Sweet) Pegorch


1924 - 2020
Dorothy J. (Sweet) Pegorch Obituary
Dorothy J. Pegorch, 95, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Toledo, passed away 6:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.
She was born May 3, 1924, in Toledo, the daughter of Charles Benjamin and Elsie Emma (Leu) Sweet, and they preceded her in death. On Dec. 1, 1945, she married William Walter Pegorch, and he died July 23, 2007.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Leu Thompson, Wapakoneta; two grandchildren, Kim (Les) Bowers, Wapakoneta, and William (Kim) Thompson, Canton, Ga.; a great grandson, Jordan Bowers; two step-great-grandsons, Dylan Grant and Walker Grant; a brother, Robert Sweet, Perrsyburg; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Pegorch, Holland.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Charles Pegorch.
Dorothy worked as a self-employed seamstress. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, gardening, and bird watching. However, most important to Dorothy was spending time with her family.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment of her cremated remains will be in the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
