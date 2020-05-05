Dorothy L. "Dottie" Kutz, 89, of Findlay, passed away at 1:37 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living, Findlay.
She was born on April 4, 1931, in Kittlersville to the late Vernie "Vern" and Velma Schawbrough. She married Andrew R. "Andy" Kutz and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2019.
Dottie is survived by her son, Jamie (Patricia) Prince of Fostoria; her daughters: Jeanie Nickloy of Toledo and Laura(Grant) Freeman of Mt. Blanchard; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Phil Kutz; and brothers: Chet and Bill Schawbrough.
Dottie was formerly the owner of The Barn for 15 years.
A private family service will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery, Amanda Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Heart Center and/or Chopin Hall, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.