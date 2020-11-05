1/1
Dorothy L. Merricle
1922 - 2020
Dorothy L. Merricle, 98 of Lima, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville.
Dorothy was born March 25, 1922 to Albert and Bessie (Baker) Hoff.  On December 19, 1943, she married Walter L. Merricle, who preceded her in death on January 27, 1986.
Dorothy retired from Vistron as an accounting clerk. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1947. Her activities included volunteering at Lima Memorial Hospital for many years and she also volunteered with children at Johnny Appleseed Park. Dorothy enjoyed outdoor activities; gardening, fishing, and bus tours to historic places. She also enjoyed bowling for many years and was a Buckeye and a Reds fan.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Irene S. (Wayne) Plummer, David L. (Kathy) Merricle and William W. (Jerri) Merricle, all of Lima; four grandchildren, Jon (Angela) Merricle, Amanda J. (Brad) Ricker, Brett A. Plummer, and Ryan S. (Veronica) Plummer;  six great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, Wilbur, Donald and William Hoff. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at noon at Chiles_Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Lima Public Library or the Allen County Museum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
