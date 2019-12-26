|
|
Ed (Carl) Jones, Jr.,age 59 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Wapakoneta, to Carl E. Jones, Sr. who survives in Dayton, and Karen (Roeder) Jones, who survives in Wapakoneta. On Sept. 23, 1989 he married Carol Wuebker, who survives in Celina.
Also surviving are his four children, Ryan Wuebker, London, Caitlin (Ryan) Bair, Celina, Derek Jones, Celina, and Peyton Jones, Dayton. He is survived by five siblings, Terri (Dan) Callanan, Roy, WA, Scot Jones, Wapakoneta, Joe (Carol) Jones, Dayton, Kevin (Angelia) Jones, San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Melissa (Lance) Rulau, St. Lucie, FL.
Ed graduated from St. Henry High School in 1979 where he was a 4-year varsity letterman in football. He attended and played football at Defiance College. Ed had worked in the car business for over 37 years. He worked as a salesman, used and new car manager, finance and insurance manager, auto appraiser and buyer, as well as general manager. He was currently employed at Reineke Ford in Lima. He was a long-time member of the Celina Eagles and the Celina Moose lodges.
Ed loved socializing with family and friends, boating on Grand Lake, and playing cards. He passed his love of trivia on to his children and they often played trivia games. Ed was a sports enthusiast who loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, but above all, his beloved The Ohio State Buckeyes. His final prediction for the Fiesta Bowl is Ohio State 35-Clemson 24. His family and friends will miss his booming but annoying, O-H when the Buckeyes score. I-O, Ed.
No public funeral services are scheduled for Ed at this time. He is in the care of the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019