Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Carl Jones


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Carl Jones Obituary
Ed (Carl) Jones, Jr.,age 59 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

He was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Wapakoneta, to Carl E. Jones, Sr. who survives in Dayton, and Karen (Roeder) Jones, who survives in Wapakoneta. On Sept. 23, 1989 he married Carol Wuebker, who survives in Celina.

Also surviving are his four children, Ryan Wuebker, London, Caitlin (Ryan) Bair, Celina, Derek Jones, Celina, and Peyton Jones, Dayton. He is survived by five siblings, Terri (Dan) Callanan, Roy, WA, Scot Jones, Wapakoneta, Joe (Carol) Jones, Dayton, Kevin (Angelia) Jones, San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Melissa (Lance) Rulau, St. Lucie, FL.

Ed graduated from St. Henry High School in 1979 where he was a 4-year varsity letterman in football. He attended and played football at Defiance College. Ed had worked in the car business for over 37 years. He worked as a salesman, used and new car manager, finance and insurance manager, auto appraiser and buyer, as well as general manager. He was currently employed at Reineke Ford in Lima. He was a long-time member of the Celina Eagles and the Celina Moose lodges.

Ed loved socializing with family and friends, boating on Grand Lake, and playing cards. He passed his love of trivia on to his children and they often played trivia games. Ed was a sports enthusiast who loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, but above all, his beloved The Ohio State Buckeyes. His final prediction for the Fiesta Bowl is Ohio State 35-Clemson 24. His family and friends will miss his booming but annoying, O-H when the Buckeyes score. I-O, Ed.

No public funeral services are scheduled for Ed at this time. He is in the care of the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -