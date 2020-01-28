|
|
Edna M. Fullenkamp age 97 of Botkins, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney.
She was born Jan. 12, 1923 in St. Patrick to the late William B. and Josephine (Albers) Eilerman. She married Urban J. Fullenkamp on Sept. 11, 1946 at St. Patrick Church, St. Patrick. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1991.
She is survived by children: Donna and John Kissinger, Versailles; Ken and Eileen Fullenkamp, Seven Hills; Gary Fullenkamp, Sidney; Mike Fullenkamp, Botkins; Mark and Brenda Fullenkamp, Botkins; 11 grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Sr. Marge Eilerman, Booneville, Ky.; Leona Speck, West Milton; brother Ralph Eilerman, New Bremen; brother-in-law Donald Schwartz, Botkins.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter Ann Marie; brothers and sisters: Wilma and Victor Drees, Cletus and Dolores Eilerman, Norbert and Rita Eilerman, Rita and Dick Brunswick, Mary Schwartz, and Dolores and Harold Goettemoeller.
Edna was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, the Ladies Altar Rosary Sodality, and the Knights of St. John. She was a member of several card groups playing Euchre, Sheep Head and Shanghai.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anna Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020