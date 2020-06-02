The long life journey of Effie Eleanor Lever, age 94 of Wapakoneta, came to an end June 1, 2020 at the Wapakoneta Manor.
Born in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich. on Sept. 3, 1924, Effie was the oldest child of the late John and Ellen (Smale) MacLean. She graduated high school in 1942. Effie married the love of her life, Chester O. Lever at Norwich, Conn. on April 13, 1945. He preceded her in death Sept. 21, 2007. She was the mother of four children: Norman Lever, Calvin (Patricia) Lever (Calvin deceased), Laurie Davis and Cynthia (Greg) Warner. Effie was the grandmother of three, great-grandmother of seven and great-great-grandmother of six.
She was also preceded in death by a siblings Caroline Platvoet and John MacLean Jr., daughter-in-law Martha Lever and son-in-law David Davis.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Thank you to Dr. Parmie Herman and the staff of the Wapakoneta Manor. The family will be eternally grateful for the loving and professional care Effie received. Thank you each and everyone. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.