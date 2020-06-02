Effie Eleanor (MacLean) Lever
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Effie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The long life journey of Effie Eleanor Lever, age 94 of Wapakoneta, came to an end June 1, 2020 at the Wapakoneta Manor.
Born in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich. on Sept. 3, 1924, Effie was the oldest child of the late John and Ellen (Smale) MacLean. She graduated high school in 1942. Effie married the love of her life, Chester O. Lever at Norwich, Conn. on April 13, 1945. He preceded her in death Sept. 21, 2007. She was the mother of four children: Norman Lever, Calvin (Patricia) Lever (Calvin deceased), Laurie Davis and Cynthia (Greg) Warner.  Effie was the grandmother of three, great-grandmother of seven and great-great-grandmother of six.
She was also preceded in death by a siblings Caroline Platvoet and John MacLean Jr., daughter-in-law Martha Lever and son-in-law David Davis.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Thank you to Dr. Parmie Herman and the staff of the Wapakoneta Manor. The family will be eternally grateful for the loving and professional care Effie received. Thank you each and everyone. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved