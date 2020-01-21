|
|
Eileen C. (Muhlenkamp) Welsch, age 95, of Coldwater, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924 in Trinity, Ind., to the late Leo and Agnes (Braun) Muhlenkamp. She married Lewis Welsch on Oct. 30, 1944 and he died April 18, 1989.
She is survived by children: Bonnie and Bob Searight of Celina, Tom and Betty Welsch of Wapakoneta, Mary Ann and Ray Limbert of Botkins, Jean and Joe Weigel of Coldwater, Ben and Linda Welsch of Coldwater, Beck and Don Wehrkamp of Ft. Recovery, Mike and Karen Welsch of St. Anthony, and Chuck and Kris Welsch of Coldwater; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and siblings and in-laws Luella Laux of Trinity, Jim and Irma Muhlenkamp of Portland, and Martha and Arnie Hilgeford of Portland.
She is preceded in death by step-mother, Mary Schmitt, three special great-grandchildren, and siblings and in-laws Lewis Muhlenkamp, Norma and Joe Wallischeck, JoAnn and Ralph Brackman, Rosie and Bevan Deitsch, Ruth Muhlenkamp, Virginia Muhlenkamp, Mark Laux, George and Mary Borgerding, and Harold and Loretta Welsch.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters. Eileen was a homemaker that enjoyed bingo, playing cards, spending time with family, and was well known by family and friends for dancing to "Come on Eileen" at family weddings and events. She also enjoyed time at the Senior Citizens Center and always cherished her years at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Briarwood Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020