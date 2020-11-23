Eileen Marie Werling, 85, of Wapakoneta, OH, died 6:13 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor, with her family at her side.
She was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Spencerville, OH, the daughter of the Clarence and Ruth (Lahman) Louth, who preceded her in death. On June 27, 1953, she married Melvin E. Werling, and he survives.
Other survivors include threechildren, Lynn (Sally) Werling, Wapakoneta, Marcia Perez, Lima, OH, and Tersea (Sean) Silver, St. Marys, OH; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a brother William (Helen) Louth, Elida, OH.
Eileen was a homemaker, and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, OH. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, and crocheting. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the service, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.