Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Eleanor A. (Getsy) McConnell


1937 - 2019
Eleanor A. (Getsy) McConnell Obituary
Eleanor A. McConnell, age 82 of Wapakoneta, passed at 12:54 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 26, 1937 in Patton, Pa. to the late John and Rose Depto Getsy. 
Eleanor had worked as a housekeeper with the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Her greatest joy was in her family and she loved her Lord.
Survivors include two children - James 'Jim' (Robyn) McConnell of Indiana; Margaret 'Margie' McConnell of Wapakoneta; a daughter-in-law - Tammy McConnell of Lima; a son-in-law - Gary Cox of Lima; 10 grandchildren - Jennifer (Anthony) McMichael; Sondra (Craig) Flack; Brandon McConnell; Emmalee McConnell; Anthony Cox; Stacia (Michael) Jaeger; Rachael (Geoff) Reeder; Gary (Erika) Cox; Jacob (Margaret) Springer; Mary Rose (David) Deringer; 21 great-grandchildren whom she loved incredibly; and her life long friend and sister-in-law - Rose Piersanti of North Canton. 
She was preceded in death by her former husband - James E. McConnell; a daughter - Roseann Cox; two great grandchildren and twins Addison and Adelynne McMichael; and a brother - Jack Getsy.
Funeral services will begin 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Her granddaughter, Mary Deringer will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
