Elizabeth A. "Becky" Roop
1957 - 2020
Elizabeth "Becky" A. Roop, age 62, of Celina, passed away at 11:38 a.m. on July 13, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1957 in St. Marys to the late George and Donna (Chiles) Cole. On June 19, 1981, she married her husband, Darrell Roop, who survives at their residence in Celina. 
Becky is survived not only by her husband, Darrell, but her four loving children: Tony Cole of Celina, Drew Cole of Rockford, Amy (Kirt) Harner of Venedocia, and Levi Williams of Oregon. Elizabeth adored her grandchildren, Andrew Cole Jr., Ann-Marie Cordova, Kaitlynn Cole, Matthew Cordova, Jewel Harner, Samantha Harner, Theresa Kittle and Kristi Harner. She is also survived by six great grandchildren; siblings: Vickie (Cliff) Helms of Fostoria, Randy (Janet) Taylor of Michigan, and Jerry Taylor of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Donna Cole and two brothers, Art Taylor and Roger Taylor. 
Becky was a 1976 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High and was a member of the Wapakoneta Baptist Church. Becky devoted most of her life as a homemaker for her loving family. She truly loved everything about being a mom, she dedicated her time to making sure her family was always fed well, and cooking for an army was her passion. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, needle-pointing, cross stitching and most importantly, spending time with her family. 
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial service celebrating Becky's life will be held at 11 a.m. following the gathering, with Rev. Matt Overman officiating. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the National Health Concerns of COVID-19. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Becky and her family. To pay your respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page. Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina & St. Marys.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
