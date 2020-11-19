1/1
Elizabeth Kay Sneed
1940 - 2020
Elizabeth Kay Sneed, 80, of Wapakoneta, passed away 1:00 a.m., Wed. Nov. 18, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born March 31, 1940, in Lima, the daughter of Harold & Norma (Cook) Doering, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 25, 1999, she married Bill Sneed, and he died April 18, 2003.
Survivors include 3 children Susan (James) Guckert, Loveland, OH, Todd Lishness, Howard, OH, Troy (Lorene) Lishness, Wapakoneta, OH; grandchildren Alex (Sarah) Guckert, Sarah (David) Irwin, Ashley (Jeremy) Kester, Chad Lishness, Allisa (Josh) Place, Tera (Trevor) Thompson; great grandchildren, Nora Guckert, Claire, Henry, Harland, and Cecilia Kester, Emma Lishness, Payton Place, Avery and Mason Thompson; sisters Marilyn (Rob) Hanna, Shirley (Charles) Robinson; sister-in-law Sheila (Mark) Snider.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Doering.
Kay retired as office manager of the Buckland Telephone Co., after 34 years of service. She was a 1958 graduate of Buckland High School, and attended the International Business College, Ft. Wayne, IN. Kay was an active lifetime member of the Buckland United Church of Christ. She enjoyed visiting with her many friends, and most especially enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private family funeral services will be at the Buckland United Church of Christ, with Pastor Adrian Sunday officiating. Burial is to follow in the Buckland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
