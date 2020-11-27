1/1
Ella "Hella" Sawmiller
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Ella (Hella) Sawmiller, age 63, of Wapakoneta, OH accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her heart and went to live with him in Heaven on November 23, 2020, at her home.
Ella took great pride in being a mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Born November 22, 1957 in Paulding, OH, she touched and changed so many lives for the better that day forth. She will never be forgotten by all who she crossed paths with.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Rosie Rios, sisters Christina Gonzales, Beatrice Jackson; and a grandson Brandon T. Gonzales.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband James Sawmiller of Wapakoneta; children, Ophelia Gonzales of Fort Wayne, IN, Angela Gonzales of Wauseon, OH, Edward Gonzales Jr and wife Candance of Wauseon, OH, Nick Sawmiller and wife Angie of Lakeview, OH, and Taylor Gonzales of Wapakoneta, OH; siblings Jesse Rios of Fort Wayne, IN, Ricky Rios of Paulding, OH, Daniel Rios and wife Pam of Tampa, FL, Michael Tapia and wife Shelia of Bedford, VA, Stella Bernal of Fort Wayne, IN, Carmen Galnares and husband David of Adrian, MI, Rosemary Carlisle and Roy Riojas of Van Wert, OH. Her grandchildren are Kaitlin Gonzales, Victor Alvarez, Mercedes Alvarez, Alex Alvarez, Yuri Alvarez, Desiree Perry, Destiny Perry, Santia Cructhfield, Tiffany Barrett ,Ricky Sawmiller, Breannah Sawmiller, Cain Buroker, and adopted family Glen and Regina Sheets of West Virginia, who will all miss her dearly.
Ella was one of the most loving and caring people around. There was no such thing as a stranger if you were around her. She enjoyed being engaged in the organization Chained Eagles of Ohio. Ella (Pearl) loved going to Pow wows and traveling with her husband Big Boy (Jim). The thing that brought her most joy in life was having the cleanest house around.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, OH. Friends and family are welcome to visit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Unfortunately due to current restrictions the funeral on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. will be only immediate family. Masks will be required for both.
Siblings and sons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chained Eagles of Ohio or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and sent to 728 E. Fourth St, Spencerville, Ohio 45887
Condolences can be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
NOV
28
Funeral
10:30 AM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 26, 2020
Tia Hella you will deeply missed!! I love you and will miss you please tell my mom and dad hi from us all, until we meet again!!
Anitra Villearreal (Williams)
Family
November 26, 2020
My name is Beth Burden my heart goes out to all her family Ella was the most wonderfulest person i have ever met, I worked with her at Wal Mart, wow did we laugh alot , there was an empty spot when Ella left but we stay in touch phone calls and visiting . when i found out she had left i cried my whole shift.. My heart is broken my real FRIEND is gone she is now my real ANGEL, and I promise Ella I will try to be good.. I LOVE you, My FRIEND
Beth Burden
Friend
November 26, 2020
We will miss you dearly you were a very kind and gentle soul
Lirley Kah
Friend
November 26, 2020
My heart and my thoughts go to all Ellis family and I was the most caring loving person I've ever met her family was everything to her I my heart go to everybody who know her like I did always going to love you Ella I'm God called you to his eye at this moment rest in peace friend
Maria C Cardona
Friend
November 26, 2020
Ella was one of those people that once you've made a friend with it was friendship that would lady forever. I had the pleasure work with Ella for a good number of years and I know she will be very much missed. May God send blessings and comfort to her family.
George Wolfe
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Ella was a wonderful Friend and Co Worker.
She and I always had the best conversations.
She always made me smile.
Rest in peace Dear Friend. You will be sadly missed. Prayers and Sympathy to her Family.
Bridget Spencer
Friend
November 25, 2020
I worked with Ella at Walmart. She was so friendly ! Always had a smile on her face. She knew my kids and when she would see them she would always tell me they had been at the store. She loved her husband. She spoke of Jim often. Actually she talked about her precious family so much I felt I knew them. She talked a lot about Taylor. She was very proud of him. He lived with Ella and Jim, and when he started college she was so proud ! Gotta say, she was a little lady...but Taylor knew who was boss ! There was one thing she would say often, when she was tired she said "she was going home and climbing up into her recliner". That always made me smile when she said that. She was an awesome woman. Ella, Rest In Peace. You will never, ever be forgotten Sweetie...I was so blessed the day I met you !!
Becky Schafer
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Jerry and I both worked with Ella at Walmart and we are shocked and saddened to hear of her passing. Ella was a wonderful person and always so friendly! May she Rest In Peace!
Barb Spencer
Coworker
