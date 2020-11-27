I worked with Ella at Walmart. She was so friendly ! Always had a smile on her face. She knew my kids and when she would see them she would always tell me they had been at the store. She loved her husband. She spoke of Jim often. Actually she talked about her precious family so much I felt I knew them. She talked a lot about Taylor. She was very proud of him. He lived with Ella and Jim, and when he started college she was so proud ! Gotta say, she was a little lady...but Taylor knew who was boss ! There was one thing she would say often, when she was tired she said "she was going home and climbing up into her recliner". That always made me smile when she said that. She was an awesome woman. Ella, Rest In Peace. You will never, ever be forgotten Sweetie...I was so blessed the day I met you !!



Becky Schafer

Coworker