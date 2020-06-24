Emerson Eugene "Bub" Metz
1940 - 2020
Emerson "Bub" Eugene Metz, 80, of Botkins, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.
Bub was born in Lima on Jan. 31, 1940, to the late Roy C. and Dorothy (Regula) Metz. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Brenda Kay Metz.
Bub married the former Janet L. Hagelberger on May 9, 1964, and she survives in Botkins. He is also survived by a daughter, Kim (Jeff) Lee of Botkins and their son Marcus; son Kelly (Jenna) Metz of Hilliard and their son Paxton; son Jeff (Andrea) Metz of Botkins, and their children Bryce, Brant, and Jana; and son Mitchell Metz of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and sisters: Judy (and the late Frank) Rostorfer of Wapakoneta, Susan (Tom) Sekas of Sidney, and Wanda (Gary Metz) Wildermuth of Maplewood.
A 1958 graduate of Jackson Center High School, Bub was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a lifelong member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church in Jackson Township, and was a member of the church Dartball team for many years. An avid farmer, Bub loved fishing, reading, and horses. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 25 years. Bub was a member of the Shelby County Sheriff Office for 35 years, and had been a member of the mounted patrol. He was also a former police officer for the village of Anna.
Graveside services for Bub will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at New Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins, with Pastor David Sanders officiating. With the current pandemic guidelines in mind, the family asks that you be symptom-free and use social distancing. Please consider bringing a lawn chair if seating is needed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Rd., Jackson Center, OH 45334, or to the Shelby County Junior Fair Improvement Fund, PO Box 4281, Sidney, OH 45365. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Loramie Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
