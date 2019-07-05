Emory A. Koenig, 94, of Botkins, died 10:10 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 , at the Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center, Versailles.

He was born July 31, 1924, in Shelby County, the son of John C. and Jennie (Finkenbine) Koenig. On May 3, 1958, he married Nelda J. Payton, and she died Aug. 14, 2016.

Survivors include four children, John "Pete" (Cheryl) Biggs, Sidney, Tina (Tony) Rogers, Ft. Recovery, Beth (Mark) Lovejoy, Williamsburg, Va., and Fran (Chad) Miller, Sidney; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: Jennifer (Tyler) Chronaberry and their children, Kyra Vaughn and Kaynen Chronaberry; Adam (Blaine) Biggs, and their children, Jackson and Tatum Biggs; Bethany (Dan) Nartker, and their son Quinten; Brandon (Kara) Rogers, and their children, Kinley and Kori; Chelsea (Brady) Kahlig, and their children, Remy and Margot; Reese Rogers; Ainsley Lovejoy; Joshua Lovejoy; Andrianne Miller; Gavin Miller; and Shelbie Miller; two sisters-in-law, Marty Koenig and Carol Koenig.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marion Koenig, Dorothy Killian, Emerson "Pat" Koenig, and his twin brother, Elmer "Bill" Koenig.

John was a co-owner of Koenig Equipment, formerly the Botkins Hardware. He was a graduate of Botkins High School, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, and the parish council. His other memberships included the Botkins Community Club, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Wapakoneta. They proudly established the John and Nelda Koenig Scholarship with the Botkins Educational Foundation. His hobbies included camping, gardening, creating and hand painting bird houses. He also enjoyed playing golf and had a hole-in-one.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 7, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Botkins Beautification Club. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 6, 2019