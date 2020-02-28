Home

Ernest H. Nuesmeyer


1962 - 2020
Ernest H. Nuesmeyer Obituary
Ernest H. "Ernie" Nuesmeyer, 57, of Wapakoneta, died 1:10 p.m., Tues. Feb. 25, 2020, at the Lime Memorial Health Systems.

He was born July 10, 1962, in Lima, OH, the son of Victor & Joan (Parkins) Nuesmeyer, who preceded him in death. His step-father, Roland Keifer is also deceased.

On June 26, 1999, he married Brenda J. Smith, and she survives.

Other survivors include five children, Devon (Ashley) McCoy, Heath, OH; Victor Nuesmeyer, Wapakoneta; Allison Nuesmeyer, Wapakoneta; Hayley Nuesmeyer, Wapakoneta; and Destiny Golden, Wapakoneta; three grandchildren, Christian, Madison, and Kayden; seven siblings, David Nuesmeyer, Lima; Kermit (Joan) Nuesmeyer, Zanesfield; Richard (Becky) Nuesmeyer, Cridersville,; Kenny (Chris McClintock) Nuesmeyer, Cridersville; Vicki Herald, Lima; Arlene (Mike Burke) Packard, Kyle, TX, and Carol Blass, Lima.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Wally Herald.

Ernie worked for K.S.M. St Marys, performing die maintenance. He enjoyed baking, talking politics, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and his dog, Tucker.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Mark Bauer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m., Sun. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
