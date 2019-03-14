|
Ernestine Hugebeck fell asleep in death Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Carol (Dave) Burden, Dennis (Kelly) Hugebeck, and Brian (Laura) Hugebeck, and many loving relatives and friends.
She enjoyed her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Denny, her wonderful husband of 54 years.
Erna was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 60 years. She was very energetic in sharing the Bible's promise of the paradise earth under God's Kingdom, where there will be no more pain, or death any more (Revelation 21:3,4). She said that was her best medicine!
Private family services will be held.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019