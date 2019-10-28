|
Etta Mae Gross, age 89 of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 9:10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Nov. 27, 1929 in Hardin County to the late Walter Emmit and Alfa Marie Byers McMillen. On Dec. 7, 1945 she married Philip E. Gross who passed on Dec. 15, 2001.
Funeral services will begin 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019