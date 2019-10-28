Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for Etta Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etta Mae (McMillen) Gross


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Etta Mae (McMillen) Gross Obituary
Etta Mae Gross, age 89 of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 9:10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Nov. 27, 1929 in Hardin County to the late Walter Emmit and Alfa Marie Byers McMillen. On Dec. 7, 1945 she married Philip E. Gross who passed on Dec. 15, 2001.
Funeral services will begin 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Etta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now