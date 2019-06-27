Eugene Ruppert, age 95, passed on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Born Aug. 13, 1923 in Fryburg, he was the son of Rudolph and Mary Agatha (Kinstle) Ruppert. After enlisting in the Army, he married Alice Jeannette Fruchey from Columbus Grove on Oct. 7, 1944. He joined the 102nd Ozark division in France in December 1944. He fought under General George Patton and was awarded the Silver Star medal for bravery in battle on Feb. 27, 1945 "effectively disabling enemy fire from a close vantage position, enabling his battalion to advance." After his three years in the Army, he moved to Findlay, Ohio where he worked at San-A-Pure Dairy.When he retired he worked as a driver for Brookside Pharmacy retiring in 2007.

He enjoyed watching his favorite baseball teams, the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, and traveling to their spring games in Florida with his family. He and Alice also had front row seats to watch Findlay High's basketball and football teams. Family vacations and road trips were always a highlight in the summer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Alice Jeannette; his sisters, Shirley Pope, Alvina Roth, and Elzena Greve; and his brothers, Raymond, Oscar, Melvin, and Marion Ruppert. ?He is survived by his children, Deb Maye, Huntsville, Ala.; Sandy (Peter) Fodor, Saline, Mich.; and Randy (Sheila) Ruppert, Columbus. He has four grandchildren, Lindsay (Scott) Nance, Andrew Ruppert, Caitlin (Cory) Gonya, and Rebecca Ruppert. He has three great-grandchildren, Carter, Keaton, and Noelle Nance of Columbus.

Services will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Deacon Jim Dunn will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, 10879 State Rt. 12, Columbus Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 28, 2019