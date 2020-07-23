Evelyn Lee Payne, 80, of New Hampshire, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
Evelyn was born on June 12, 1940 in Toledo, a daughter of the late Delmor and Ruby Yarger Fredrick.
She is survived by five children, Dan Jordan of Russells Point, Laurie (Ron) Hardy of Plymouth, Ind., Ed Jordan of Stoney Ridge, Roberta (Charles) Pinyerd of Lakeview, and Christina Payne of New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, Fred Jordan, Kyle Jordan, Taima Buchenroth, Nicole Pinyerd, Kim Jordan, Kate Jordan, Scott Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, and Jeremy Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ted Fredrick and Tom Fredrick, both of Toledo.
Evelyn was retired from Mary Rutan Hospital after 25 years and then worked at Wapakoneta FOE Aeries 691 for 10 years before retiring, again. She was a member of the Wapakoneta FOE Aeries 691. She was a simple person with many interests enjoying knitting, crocheting, drawing, gardening, painting, playing the piano and accordion, cooking and baking, watching game shows, taking mini road trips, and shopping for flowers. She loved Native American Culture, being with her family, telling stories and just having fun.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. Memorial Contributions may be given in her name to American Lung Association
. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.