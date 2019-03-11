Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Faero Irene "Gaggy" (Freymuth) Linker


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faero Irene "Gaggy" (Freymuth) Linker Obituary
Faero Irene Linker passed away on March 9, 2019, in Wadsworth. Gaggy wanted to live to be 100. She only made it to 99!? Born Faero Irene Freymuth on Aug. 28, 1919, she was the oldest daughter of George & Ruth Freymuth of Cridersville. She went to school in Cridersville, graduated in 1937, worked as a secretary and met a farmboy, Everett F. Linker, and they were married on Aug. 22, 1945.?She was a farmer's wife, but they worked as a team, worked many hours, but always together! Corn, beans, wheat, dairy cows, pigs, & chickens, they did it all. They had one daughter, Janet (Kelly) Johnson, who lives in Wadsworth.?They sold the farm in 1992 and moved to Wapakoneta. Both the same age, they adapted to "city" life very easily. Gaggy fell and broke her hip in 2014 and this resulted in a move to Wadsworth. They were only 95! After Wapakoneta Manor and the Inn at CoalRidge, they finally ended up at Altercare of Wadsworth, where they both received excellent wonderful care and made good and lasting friendships. A special thanks to Melissa, Susan, Dawn, Stephanie and all.?Faero was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, her parents the Freymuths, brothers Neil & Norville Freymuth and sister and brother-in-law Jean and Charles Sutton.?She leaves her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Kelly Johnson, grandsons, Joel (Cara) Johnson, Zach (Sarah) Johnson and special great grandkids, Tate, Jack, Mia, Liam and Lincoln.
?The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
