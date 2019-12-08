Home

Florence L. "Flo" (Grubb) Kennedy


1937 - 2019
Florence L. "Flo" (Grubb) Kennedy Obituary
Florence L. "Flo" Kennedy, 82, of Wapakoneta, died 11:05 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was bon Feb. 10, 1937, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of Ernest E. and Ethel (Mullins) Grubb, and they preceded her in death. On Feb. 2, 1966, she married Ronald E. Kennedy, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2004.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Thomas (Lanette) Norman, Indian Lake; James Douglas (Shelly) Norman, Mason; Keith Michael (Melanie) Norman, Wapakoneta. She was matriarch to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Joseph Grubb, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and a sister, Virginia Layne, Huddy, Ky.
Florence was preceded in death a beloved step-son, Steven M. Kennedy, and a brother, John Grubb.
Flo was owner of the Busy Needle Craft Shop, Wapakoneta. She also worked at the Auglaize Co. Board of Elections, served as the Treasurer of the City Wapakoneta, and worked at the Marsh Supermarket. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, and a former member of the ladies' auxiliary of the Wapakoneta Eagles #691. She was active with the Wapakoneta Theater Guild, several cards clubs, and bowling.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, (1102 Lincoln Ave., St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta), with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, the First United Methodist Church, or the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019
