Frances Evelyn (Shafer) Hanson


1926 - 2019
Frances Evelyn (Shafer) Hanson Obituary
Evelyn Hanson, 93, of Wapakoneta passed away on Dec. 3, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
Frances Evelyn Shafer was born in Belle Center on Feb. 11, 1926 to Grover C. and Mabel M. (Forsythe) Shafer who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Sharol (James) Albrecht of Windemere, Fla., James (Susan) Brake of Wapakoneta, Nancy (John Kerr) Bassett of Culpeper, Va., Dr. Barbara Brake of Greenville, S.C.; beloved grandchildren, Natalee Chandler, Allison (Timothy) Scripa, Kristen (Adam) Reinhardt, Jill (Joe) Miller, Tiffany (Nick) Zuniga, Eric (Laura) Barber, Kevin (Kathleen) Brake, Ian Kerr; great-grandchildren, Brian Chandler, Matthew Chandler, Ella Evelyn Reinhardt, Carter Reinhardt, Anna Scripa, Mary Scripa, Devin Miller, Derek Miller, Ryan Zuniga, Caroline Zuniga, Luke Zuniga and Wilson Barber; a sister, Phyllis Scudds of Bellefontaine; a sister-in-law, Mary Ridenour; and numerous nieces and nephew who she loved dearly. In addition, she is survived by dear friends, Dr. Edward and Carol Cerwinsky, Mark and Donna Fritz, Todd and Linda Gerstner and Leslie Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Preston Shafer, Ruth Ruhlman, Grace Funk, Charles Shafer, Harold Shafer, and Richard Shafer; and her youngest daughter and angel, Kris Pyles. She was also preceded in death by former husband and father of her children, James Brake I, husband L. Russ Hanson, and her loving friend and companion, Robert Springer.
Evelyn was a lifetime member of Post #8445 and American Legion Post #330. She so enjoyed going to the clubs where she was always greeted with hugs and smiles by so many members.
Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Pastor Robert Callender officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Donations may be made to in Evelyn's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
