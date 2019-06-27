Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Bowersock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda A. Bowersock


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda A. Bowersock Obituary
Freda A. Bowersock, 82, of rural Wapakoneta, died 8:20 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Auglaize Acres.
She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Harley A. and Anna P. (Frazier) Bowersock, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include a sister, Violet Bowersock, Wapakoneta, a sister-in-law, Juanita Bowersock, Lima, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Dyle, Roy, Carl, Ray, Harvey, Clarence and Bernard Bowersock, and sisters; Shirley, and Alice Bowersock, and Kathryn Daugherty.
Freda worked as a bookkeeper with G.A. Wintzer and Son, Detjen Grain Co., General Dynamics, Hubbard Milling, and Design Original. She also was an Avon sales representative. Freda was a 1955 graduate of Blume High School, and a member of the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, word search, watching game shows on TV, and spending time with her family. She also was active with the Auglaize County .
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, 401 Court St., Wapakoneta, with Pastor Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Towship. The family will receive family and friends 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 1, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now