Freda A. Bowersock, 82, of rural Wapakoneta, died 8:20 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Auglaize Acres.

She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Harley A. and Anna P. (Frazier) Bowersock, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Violet Bowersock, Wapakoneta, a sister-in-law, Juanita Bowersock, Lima, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Dyle, Roy, Carl, Ray, Harvey, Clarence and Bernard Bowersock, and sisters; Shirley, and Alice Bowersock, and Kathryn Daugherty.

Freda worked as a bookkeeper with G.A. Wintzer and Son, Detjen Grain Co., General Dynamics, Hubbard Milling, and Design Original. She also was an Avon sales representative. Freda was a 1955 graduate of Blume High School, and a member of the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, word search, watching game shows on TV, and spending time with her family. She also was active with the Auglaize County .

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, 401 Court St., Wapakoneta, with Pastor Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Towship. The family will receive family and friends 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 1, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 28, 2019