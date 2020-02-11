Home

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Freddie L. Morlock


1985 - 2020
Freddie L. Morlock Obituary
Freddie L. Morlock, age 34 of Wapakoneta, passed away 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at James Cancer Center, Columbus.
He was born in Lima on May 30, 1985 to Kelvin Lee and Ada M. Miller Morlock who survive in Wapakoneta. Freddie attended Apollo JVS and was an excellent welder and mechanic. He loved playing drums and guitar and was proud of his daughter McKenzie Grace Morlock.
Additional survivors include paternal grandmother Retha Morlock of Lima; siblings Jessica Marie Sullivan, Danny Michael (Jena Kohli) Morlock and Devin Chandler (Alexis McPheron) Morlock, all of Wapakoneta; seven nieces and nephews and one on the way.
The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given care of Lima Superior for McKenzie Grace Morlock and online condolences may be shared at BayliffandSon.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
