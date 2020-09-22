Frederick T. Erb, 95, of Wapakoneta, died at 3:25 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.
He was born Feb. 10, 1925, in Wapakoneta, the son of Theodore and Helena (Rickert) Erb. On Sept. 28, 1949, he married Vera Lou Webb, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2003.
Survivors include two children, Sandra (Claude) Hengstler, and Barry (Stacey) Erb, both of Wapakoneta; three grandsons, Justin (Meghan) Erb, Benjamin (Kristina) Erb and Derran Erb; two great grandchildren, Ryleigh Nicole and Makenna Reese Erb; sisters Kathryn (Ralph-dec) Meckstroth, Wapakoneta, Sharon (Marvin) Coil, Van Wert, Patricia (Robert) Randall, Waynesfield, and Janet Erb, Wapakoneta; brothers, David (Sharon) Erb, Arlington, Charles (Nancy) Erb, North Carolina, Kenneth (Eva) Erb, Uniopolis and Steven Joe Erb, Wapakoneta.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frederick E. Erb, and siblings and spouses, Gloria (Norman) Paxton, Norma Jean (Gary) Price, Roger Erb, Theodore (Mary) Erb, Jr, Thomas (Helen) Erb, and an infant, Jimmy Erb.
Fred retired from the refrigeration maintenance department of the Copeland Corp. He was also a boiler operator at Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta, and had worked at the Wapakoneta Machine Co. and Fisher Cheese. He owned a taxi service and Pop's Refrigeration and was a part owner of an insulation business.
Fred was confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and was a member of First United Methodist Church, both of Wapakoneta. He was a graduate of Blume High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the USS Conway during WW II. Fred was a member of Brands Lake Fishing Club and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, with Richard Swink officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Thurs. and 1 hour prior to the service, Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Manor Activity Fund for the benefit of the staff and residents during these trying times. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.