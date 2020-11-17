1/1
Gabriele Gabi Benzing
1948 - 2020
Gabriele "Gabi" Benzing, 72, of Wapakoneta, died 9:45 a.m., Saturday. Nov. 14, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Aug. 31, 1948, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Karl and Carolina (Strominger) Krieg, who preceded her in death. She was married to Paul Benzing, and he died April 1, 1985.
Survivors include two sons, Dan (Shannon McClure) Benzing, Wapakoneta and Michael Benzing, Franklin; four grandchildren, Nathan Benzing, Heather Benzing, Noah Moots, Hilyn Benzing; a great granddaughter; and caregiver, Georgianna Zink, Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Schneider.
Gabi worked at Airstream, Jackson Center, OH. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included reading, bingo, traveling, and bowling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 9 – 10 a.m., Wednesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
