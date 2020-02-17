Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wapakoneta V.F.W.
Post #8445
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Evans


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Evans Obituary
Gary L. Evans, 71, of Lima, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1948 in Utica, N.Y. to the late Robert and Irene (Novak) Evans. 
He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Priscilla) Evans of Wapakoneta, Ronald (Marsha) Evans of Bozeman, Mont.; three nieces Shaney Evans, Jessie (Blake) Drew, Carrie (Tom) Chilcote; great-nephew Levi Chilcote; and three great-nieces Ivy Stermitz, Hadley Chilcote and Ryan Drew.
He was preceded in death by a great-nephew Brady Drew.
Gary served his country in the United States Army and retired from Elida High School as a business teacher after 35 years. Following retirement, he started substitute teaching and worked at T & D Interiors, Lima. He also coached football and track at the Elida High School. He was a member of the Lima Elks B.P.O.E. #54, Delphos Eagles #471 and the Tri-State Gun Collectors.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. A private family memorial service will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial following at Bethel Cemetery, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elida High School Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -