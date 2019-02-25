Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Gary Scott Kantner


1967 - 2019
Gary Scott Kantner Obituary
Gary Scott Kantner, 51, of Wapakoneta, died 8:16 p.m. Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
He was born March 11, 1967 in Lima to Gary and Sandra (Scott) Kantner.
He is survived by sister Kelleye Kantner of Wapakoneta, sister Tina (Jason) Miller of St. Marys, and nieces and nephews Braeden, Tyler and Zoey Miller.
Preceded in death by parents Gary and Sandy Kantner and brother Brian Kantner.
He attended Wapakoneta City Schools and Apollo JVS. Prior to becoming disabled, he was employed at QDS Henschen Industrial Welding in Jackson Center.
Scott will be greatly missed by his loving family and many caregivers.
Private family services will be held. Condolences may be expressed to his family via www.millerfuneralhomes.net. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
