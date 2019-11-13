|
Genelle M. Berry, of Wapakoneta, died peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, one week before her 92nd birthday.
She was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Norman and Charlotte (Bush) Ruck, who preceded her in death.
Wapakoneta was her childhood home and her retirement place of choice after residing in Chicago, Florida, and Michigan over the years.
She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, the Helen Hunt Club, the Wapakoneta Art Center, and was a dedicated volunteer in her community. She worked professionally as a dental hygienist. Genelle lived a full, passionate life, and she enjoyed a large variety of creative endeavors, including her favorites: writing poetry, painting, and designing Father Christmases.
Many fortunate friends and family have received and cherish pieces of Genelle's gift for artistry, and she was generous with her heartfelt words of encouragement for all. Genelle sang in five languages in churches and on opera stages all over the world. She wrote one poem that was very special to her, called Come My Little One. In her own words, she wrote the poem "for my own children, and those I am privileged to love."
She is survived by her children: Rebecca Lofland, Della Rodgers, Joe Martin, Lecia Winn, and their spouses and children. Genelle is also remembered by a very strong community of dear friends who absolutely love her for the gifts of understanding, personal empowerment, love, and connection she shared with all.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastors Neil Brady and Steven Nelson officiating. The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of the service, Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Health Professionals, 803 Brewfield Dr., Suite 1, Wapakoneta. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019