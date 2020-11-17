1/1
George H. Seffernick
1940 - 2020
Wapakoneta -George H Seffernick, 80, of Wapakoneta passed away at 10:56 p.in. Saturday November 14, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at Mercy Health St Rita's Medical Center, Lima surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4,1940 in Ottawa to the late Herman P Seffernick and Catherine Seffernick (Dahling). He graduated from Ft Jennings High School in 1958, and from the University of Dayton January 1963 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Aerospace Corporation for 30 years. He moved to Rockford Illinois in 1993 and was employed by Sundstrand Corporation. In 1999 he relocated to Spring Grove lL and was employed by United Technologies Corporation. He retired in June 2005 and moved to Wapakoneta. After retirement he continued to work as a consultant for Parker in Kalamazoo Michigan. During his career he had many noteworthy accomplishments and had numerous patents in the aerospace industry. He spent the majority of his career working in the defense industry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis (Klaus) Seffernick, and their three children Janet (Robert) Louth of Spencerville, OH, Dr. Cynthia Seffernick (Andrew Gladwell) of Fishers, lN, and David (Linda) Seffernick of Wapakoneta, OH. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Ryan Louth, Amanda Todd, Dagny Gladwell, Carson Gladwell, Michael Seffernick and Kaitlin Seffernick as well as 5 great grandchildren.
He enjoyed working with his hands, woodworking, making wooden toys for his grandchildren, gardening, and laughing and joking with his family. He immensely enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Brain Foundation or the Dementia Society of America in care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 E.Fourth St.,Spencerville, Ohio 45887
Arrangements have been entrusted with Thomas E Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, OH. Visitation is from 4-8pm Tuesday, November 17, and funeral mass will be Wednesday November 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm Street, Lima, OH at llAM followed by graveside services at St. John the Baptist Landeck,14755 Landeck Road, Delphos, OH.
A parish wake service, led by Ass. Fr. Kent Kaufman, will be conducted at 8 PM Tuesday in the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions of face covering and social distancing must be observed in consideration of others.
Condolences may be sent to woh.rr.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020

Phyllis and family,
Sorry to hear about George. We offer our sympathy to all of you and will keep George in our prayers.
Pat (Metzger) and George Knebel
Classmate
