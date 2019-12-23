Home

Geraldine T. "Jerry" (Jones) Guilbeault


1934 - 2019
Geraldine T. "Jerry" Guilbeault, 85, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Detroit, Mich., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Jerry was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Henry and Sarah (Karam) Jones, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include three daughters she adored, Sarah (Mark) Peltuer, Windsor, Ontario; Stacey (Anthony) Armaly, Wapakoneta; and Dorie (Ricky) Miracle, of Mechanicsburg; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristina (Chris), AJ (Ashley), Anthony III (Bethany), Mark Jr., Alex, Shelby (Brendan), Dustin, and Megan (Scott); 15 great-grandchildren and two on deck; brothers William and Harvey (Casey) Jones of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Also Jerry's "Girls" Mary Ann Rabette, Lynda Felix, and Karyn Gust.
Jerry was preceded in death by her husband Israel "Izzy" Guilbeault; brothers, Henry and Warren; sisters, Louise, Jacqueline, and infant Barbara; sisters-in-law, Theresa and Shirley Jones; brother-in-law, William Mazzone; and her special daughter, Rita Armaly.
Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army; founder of the Junior Gypsy's, a club for inner city girls in Detroit; avid poker player; a huge Detroit Tiger fan; a lover of all people and all things Bingo.
A heart felt "thank you" goes out to the nurses and techs of 6K at St Rita's Hospital who gave amazing care and love to Jerry as she made her journey home. A special thank you is also being sent to Jamie and Tyler. Their respect and never ending care will never be forgotten.
Jerry chose to be donated to Wright State in an effort to cure the disease that ultimately took her life. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Guilbeault Family, c/o Stacey Armaly, 1006 Hickory Circle, Wapakoneta.
