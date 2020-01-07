|
|
Gerry D. DeBortoli, 67, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
He was born in Bellefontaine on June 16, 1952 to Joseph and Isabelle (Rohrer) DeBortoli who preceded him in death. On May 28, 1982 he married Penny Schnell and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Adam) Knueve of San Antonio, Texas; two step-daughters, Sherry Burden of Sidney, Shelia Martin of Celina; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Burden, Leah Mounts, Gaig Sawmiller, Jenna Mounts, Abram Knueve, Jude Knueve, Oliver Knueve; one great-granddaughter, Aiyana Mounts; siblings Joe (Sue) DeBortoli, Claudia Lowe, and Bob (Rose) DeBortoli.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Nagel and a brother John DeBortoli.
Gerry was a 1970 graduate of St. Joseph High School and then served in the U.S. Navy being honorably discharged in 1974. He retired as a supervisor from Ametek. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post 330 and the V.F.W. Post 9289. Gerry was an excellent golfer who enjoyed going to flea markets where he collected miscellaneous items, especially stamps. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and going out to eat at different restaurants.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020