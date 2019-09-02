|
|
Glenna M. Sutton, 78, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away 8:20 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with her family at her side.
She was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Richwood, the daughter of Harry and Vernis (Harpest) Krites, who preceded her in death. On July 5, 1963, she married Charles E. "Chuck" Sutton, and he died July 16, 1999.
Survivors include five children, Tammy (Mike) Gegel, Wapakoneta, Brian (Micki) Sutton, Wapakoneta, Randy (Lara) Sutton, Wapakoneta, Wade (Janice) Sutton, Dunkirk, Harry (Melissa) Sutton, Harrod; a son-in-law, Mark Vaughn, St. Johns; grandchildren, Tori Gegel, Salon (Edward Long) Gegel, Cedric (Sarah Fryman) Gegel, Austin Gegel, Ryan (Amy) Vaughn, Ashley Vaughn, Nolan Sutton, Olivia Sutton, Taylor (Seth) Hoelscher, Charlie Sutton, Courtney Sutton, Jade (Darren) Johnson, Adam Sutton, Andrew Sutton, Emma Tobe, Megan Sutton, Grace Sutton, Noah Sutton, Destyne Sutton, and Grant Sutton; a great-grandson, Zeke Johnson; a sister, Kay (Bill) Rolston, Uniopolis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Berry, Sharon (Carl) Vandemark, Jim (Jeanne) Sutton, Janet Helmlinger, Dale (Sue) Sutton, and Mary (Ed) Fisher; aunts and uncles, Sharon (Dick) Holley, Phyllis Shields, Marilyn (Ernie) Hengstler, and Terry (Linda) Shields; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Vaughn, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Penny (Joe) Ward, Carol Sutton, Mike (Linda) Sutton, John Berry, Arthur Helmlinger, and numerous aunts and uncles.
A dedicated homemaker, Glenna was also a babysitter for 31 years, which she dearly loved. She was a 1959 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and a 4-H advisor. She enjoyed cooking, growing flowers, playing cards, bird watching, and going for drives to see the country and covered bridges. Glenna greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service, Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Johns Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019