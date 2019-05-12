Gregory D. Martin, 61, of Findlay, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 7:25 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence in Findlay.

He was born Sept. 8, 1957, in Lima, the son of Carl and Barbara Jean (Newland) Martin. His mother, Barbara Jean Norman survives in Wapakoneta. Also surviving is his step-mother, Nancy Martin, Wapakoneta. His father preceded him in death.

Other survivors include his life partner, Jorge Rosario, Findlay; three children, Chandra Martin, Wapakoneta, Sean (Jackie) Martin, Wapakoneta, and Shawn Michael Martin, Florida; five grandchildren, Kristian, Henry, Hudson, Charles and Asia; siblings, Derrick (Connie) Martin, Wapakoneta, Brenda Martin, Wapakoneta; Penny (Keith) Wiseman, Van Wert, Janie Knittle, Van Wert, Carol (Matt) Koenig, Middle Point, Michael (Amy) Martin, Botkins, Jo (Ben) Smith, Wapakoneta, and David (Amanda) Martin, Wapakoneta; numerous nieces and nephews; former wife, Dorothy (Lee) Martin, Wapakoneta; his pet dogs, Winston and Oliver.

In addition to his father, Greg was preceded in death by two sisters,Vickie McCollum and Paula Roy.

Greg worked as a machinist at the Dana Corp., Lima. He was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He enjoyed taking care of his dogs, and in later years enjoyed making afghans for his family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave, (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hancock County Humane Society or the Another Chance Animal Sanctuary, Clyde.