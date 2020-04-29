|
Harold E. Harshman, 82, of rural Cridersville, passed away 12:41 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Dayton, the son of Russell L. and Mina R. (Ortman) Harshman, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 30, 1968, he married Dianne L. Good, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children, Jill Lynn Harshman, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Teresa (Gary) Phillips, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Daniel L. (Teresa) Harshman, Miamisburg; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, John R. Harshman, and Lowell (Mamie) Harshman, both of Kettering.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael David and Tina Harshman; two brothers, Robert Harshman and Thomas Harshman; and a sister LaRue Lambert.
Harold worked at the Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant, the Auglaize County Highway Department, and Miller's Corral. A graduate of West Carrollton High School, he was a member of First English Lutheran Church, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, both of Wapakoneta. Harold enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and working, but most of all he loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the . Condolence may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020