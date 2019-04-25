Home

Harold Frederick Helmlinger


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Frederick Helmlinger Obituary
Harold Frederick Helmlinger, 94, passed away April 25, 2019 at Birchaven Nursing Home in Findlay.
Harold was born March 7, 1925 in Auglaize County to the late Philip and Sophia (Pulfer) Helmlinger. On Jan. 29, 1950 he married Doris Bunn Helmlinger who survives.
Harold graduated from Jackson Center High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II and was a lifelong farmer. Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors also include two daughters, Gloria (Rob Barry) Helmlinger of Miamisburg, Susan (Tom) Filiater of Rawson; two grandsons, Ryan (Renee) Filiater of Batavia, Scott Filiater of Columbus; and two great grandchildren, Alex and Aubrey Filiater.
Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Helmlinger and two sisters, Erma Elsass and Helen Elsass.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Tim Wilmetti officiating. Burial will be in Benton Ridge Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019
