Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry R. Dulebohn Obituary
Harry R. Dulebohn age 85, of Lima passed away at 9:51 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.
He was born July 3, 1934 in Kemp to the late Harry Franklin and Viola L. Lotz Dulebohn. He married Betty Jewel Reynolds Dulebohn on Feb. 10, 1961 who survives in Lima.
Harry had worked for the Standard Oil Company, and then Wick's Building, and retired from E & R Trailer Sales. Harry was a member at the Bluelick Bible Church and had been a member of the Lima Baptist Temple. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. 
Additional survivors include a son: Richard Alan (Sandy) Dulebohn of Elida; a daughter: Vickie Ann (Dan) Palmer of Cincinnati; grandchildren: Kristina (Adam) Wilson, K.C. Dulebohn, Logan Dulebohn, Wil Palmer, Hayley Palmer, Chance Palmer and Macey Palmer; step-grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Karhoff, Lisa (Tyler) Paugh and Emily (Adam) Carlson; great-grandchildren: Ryder Dulebohn, Ember Dulebohn and Katelynn Wilson; step-great-grandchildren: Tyler Wilson and Jordan Wilson; siblings: Jim (Bev) Dulebohn, Bob (Barbara) Dulebohn, Linda (Lloyd) Painter, all of Lima, and Bill (Diana) Dulebohn of Waynesfield.
Harry was preceded in death by siblings: Gene (Louise) Dulebon, Mildred (Ronald) Turner, Patricia Miller, Betty (Joseph) Chiles and Dorothy (Harold) Newland.
The family will receive friends today, Aug. 1 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2 with an hour visitation prior to services, with Pastor Jim Neighbors officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
