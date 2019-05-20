Home

Blackburn Funeral Homes - Hopedale-Bergholz-Jewett
324 High Street
Hopedale, OH 43976
(740) 937-2461
Helen I. Carson


1928 - 2019
Helen I. Carson Obituary
Helen I. Carson, 91, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Hopedale and Wapakoneta, died May 17, 2019, following a long illness.
She was born June 7, 1928, in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Gustave and Mary Murlasits. Helen, with her late husband of 60 years, lived for many years in Hopedale where they raised their daughters and then moved to Wapakoneta. She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Carson, whom she met during WW II when he was stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago. Also deceased are one sister, two brothers and a son-in-law, Joseph Casals. In addition to her family, she also loved playing cards, golfing and bowling.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Carol Casale of Rotundawest, FL, and Sharon (Richard) Clemens of Carrollton. There are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Helen was Catholic by faith and a ceremony of Life Mass and burial, will be held at a later date in Hopedale.
Memorial donations in Helen's name can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hopedale, or St Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale is assisting the family. Contact at 740-937-2461 or www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 21, 2019
