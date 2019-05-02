Helen Minnich was called to the Lord on May 1, 2019.

She was born Jan. 30, 1927 in Cridersville to Andy and Lavera Morris. She has one sister, Betty Luchini, living in Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by both parents and one sister Shirley, stillborn.

Helen graduated from Cridersville High School in 1945. She married Harry L. Minnich on July 5, 1946. He preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2013. She belonged to the Uniopolis United Methodist Church, and the Uniopolis Historical Society. She was a book keeper at the Lima Telephone Company, and a manager at the Wapakoneta Card Shoppe. She was a Cub Scout Leader for six years. Most of all, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

Immediate family includes one daughter, Tamara (Doug) Strouth of Southbridge, MA; one son, Steve (Cheryl) Minnich of Kinston, NC; one son-in-law, Russell Laird; one daughter Kathie Laird, deceased June 27, 2003. She enjoyed five grandchildren, Sara Floyd in Michigan, Dustin (Elizabeth) Minnich in Raleigh, NC, Amanda Laird in Delphos, Douglas "Will" Strouth in Austin, TX, and Joseph Strouth in Wichita, KS. There are six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Avery Maxwell, Sydney and Bryce Floyd, Adrian and Chloe McGue.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Jaired Birks officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Uniopolis Volunteer Fire Department.