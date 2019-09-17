|
|
Henry E. Morris, 66, of Wapakoneta, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1953, in Geyer, the son of Melvin and Helen (Myers) Morris. His father preceded him in death along with his mother and step-father, Helen and Charles Huebner.
Survivors include a daughter, Holly Combs, Wapakoneta; three granddaughters, Brianne Ballenger, Katelyn Combs, and Adeline Thomas; brothers and sisters, Carol (Don) Brown, Sidney; Rose (Jack-dec) Gossard, Deer Lodge, Tenn.; Lily (John) Young, Wapakoneta; Albert (Pam) Morris, Waynesfield; Venard (Linda) Morris, Wapakoneta; Wilbur Morris, Wren; Harold Morris, TN; Goldie (Dennis Griffin) Stevens, Wapakoneta; Charles Morris, Wapakoneta; and Elizabeth Harshbarger, Lima; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Morris Jr., and a half-brother, Charles F. Morris.
Henry retired from Ametek Westchester Plastics, Wapakoneta. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, Sidney, and a graduate of the Wapakoneta High School.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, with Elder Ed Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Clay Township, Auglaize County. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019