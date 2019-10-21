Home

Herman A. Wildermuth


1931 - 2019
Herman A. Wildermuth Obituary
Herman A. Wildermuth, 87, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Jackson Center, passed away 2 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Gardens of Wapakoneta, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Jackson Township, Shelby County, the son of Albert and Cora (Schuler) Wildermuth, who preceded him in death. On April 17, 1999, he married Geraldine "Gerry" (Alloway) Sheldon, and she survives.
Other survivors include a son, Michael Wildermuth, Jackson Center; a daughter, Sherri (Bruce) Burkard, Alma, Mich.; two step-children, Sara (Ryan) Morrisey, Lima, Thomas "Rob" Sheldon, Wapakoneta; grandchildren, Kaleena Tangeman and Caleb Tangeman; step-grandchildren, Alexander Ryan Morrisey and Katherine Grace Morrisey; several great-grandchildren; niece, Renee (Gessel) Nunez; and sister-in-law, Joyce Wildermuth.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Wildermuth.
Herman was baptized in the St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Jackson Township, and was a 1949 graduate of Jackson Center High School. In 1952, Herman was inducted in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of sergeant. He served as a tank commander with the 3rd Armored Division during the Korean War. His outfit fought in three major battles - Pork Chop Hill, Hamburger Hill, and Heartbreak Ridge - and Herman received the Bronze Star. He grew up on the family farm and returned to the farm after being discharged from the Army.
He worked at Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant for 29 years. After retiring, he continued to farm until 1997. Herman stayed active on the farm and loved planting garden and mowing yard. He enjoyed deer hunting and trapping with his son, Michael. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lima, and the American Legion, Scherer Post #493, Jackson Center. Herman also enjoyed going to the Lima Symphony with his wife, Gerry, traveling and making daily visits to Steinke's Marathon, Botkins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 24, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Samuel Payne and Rev. Ed Shady officiating. Burial is to follow in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, with military rites to be conducted by the American Legion, Scherer Post #493 officiating. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackson Center FFA or the American Legion, Scherer Post #493. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
